General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic

We're ready to print – Local printers assure government Police on manhunt for bike-riding robbers

Daily Guide

Human parts dealers arrested TUTAG raises red flag

The Daily Statesman

Western North youth hail Regional Minister for action against Chinese company Government to prioritize STEM, Artificial Intelligence

B&FT

TOR MD, deputy fired Interest payments, compensation outpace revenue by GH₵ 3bn in Q1

The Finder

No fortified armoured vehicles, no escort duties – IGP tells banks Ghana to push for Covid-19 vaccines production in Africa – Foreign Minister

The New Crusading Guide

Tech University teachers embark on a strike KGL does not owe NLA GH₵ 55 million

The Chronicle

'Aboboyaa' carrying 17 juvenile players involved in accident.. 4 in critical condition Hawa Koomson's brother demands apology from Okudzeto

Economy Times

Banks continue to make huge profit Miners wants 30% of mineral royalties given to communities

