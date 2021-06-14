Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stroies making the headlines:



Informer



- Bank of Ghana disdains parliament



- Ghana bags $200M from World Bank in aid of #COVID19 vaccines procurement



New Crusading Guide



- Kennedy Agyapong to be cross-examined by lawyers for Anas today



- Minister recommends new company for Sputnik V vaccine deal



Daily Post



- Ghana should abrogate procurement of overpriced Sputnik V vaccines with foreign partners - Minority



- Norway state attorneys clear Umar Farooq Zahoor of any criminal offense



Chronicle



- Ashanti Regional Auditor issues damning report..EX-MP, @Absa Bank to vomit GHc500,000



- Ghana to use security council membership to fight for peace in Africa



Ghanaian Times



- No standby generator at Kasoa Mother and Child hospital…Doctors forced to use torchlight, phone lights for deliveries, operations during outage



- Farmer allegedly kills brother at Kenyasi No. 2



Herald



- Akufo-Addo government builds profit cartel around #COVID-19 pandemic



- Kweku Baako and others rip Sputnik V vaccine deal



Daily Guide



- 5 GIMPA robbers grabbed, 1 shot



- Robbers on rampage attack near police headquarters



- Railway thief busted - No Hajj for Ghana, others



- AG backs justice for all



Daily Graphic



- Textbooks printing goes local



- Green Ghana project to be institutionalised - Jinapor



- Census: Listing of structures begin



- ADB, DBG must team up to promote agric - Asantehene