General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic

Integrating the mentally ill into society: 222 cured patients stranded
3 illegal miners jailed 45 years
Today's front papers: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Daily Guide

Female ‘coup plotter’ wanted Nana eliminated
Dormaahene marks 22 years on throne
Today's front papers: Thursday, June 10, 2021

The Daily Statesman

GH 145 ready for SMEs
ECOWAS Chair pledges support for Burkina Faso in terrorism fight
Today's front papers: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Business Finder

Mining Royalties: Give community 30%
Inflation down to 7.5%
Today's front papers: Thursday, June 10, 2021

B&FT

Momo is most preferred digital payment method
IFC sets new strategy to aid in economic recovery
Today's front papers: Thursday, June 10, 2021

