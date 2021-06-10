Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:



Daily Graphic



Integrating the mentally ill into society: 222 cured patients stranded

3 illegal miners jailed 45 years

Daily Guide



Female ‘coup plotter’ wanted Nana eliminated

Dormaahene marks 22 years on throne

The Daily Statesman



GH 145 ready for SMEs

ECOWAS Chair pledges support for Burkina Faso in terrorism fight

Business Finder



Mining Royalties: Give community 30%

Inflation down to 7.5%

B&FT



Momo is most preferred digital payment method

IFC sets new strategy to aid in economic recovery

