Today at the News Stands

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Business24



"Private sector, academia collaboration key to AfCFTA success"



Businesses must invest in IT professionals to counter cyber-attacks, says expert



Benso Oil Palm seeks fresh capital to double output





Ghanaian Times:



Buduburam: Residents resist eviction order



Taskforce arrests 7 'galamseyers'..decommissions 19 changfans at Oseikrom



Aggressive public education needed to reduce Covid-19 vaccination hesitancy- CPMR



The Finder:



President Akufo-Addo eulogises Nana Ampadu



71% of Ghanaians opposed to partisan local govt elections- CDD



Seafarer centres to be refurbished- Transport Ministry



B5Plus offers to supply free oxygen to all hospitals



Daily Graphic:



7 illegal miners arrested...Deputy Minister alarmed by foreigners' invasion



Police recruitment scam leader grabbed



Buduburam residents vacate ahead of demolition