Today In History: Mahama’s government was accommodating to criticisms than Akufo-Addo’s - Manasseh

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Today, there are conversations around things like a possible return of the culture of silence. While the government has continuously denied this, this story might help us appreciate how far back these concerns have been held in the public.



Two years ago, one of Ghana's celebrated investigative journalists, Manasseh Azure Awuni, did a comparison of how issues are handled under the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, and that of the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama.



According to the journalist, his observations only trumpet the popular assertions of other colleagues of his in the industry.



He was commenting on the back of the arrest of two journalists with online portal, ModernGhana, in 2019, over a critical article the portal published on the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah.



Read the full article as first published below:



According to him in a Facebook post, there appears to be an overwhelming concern among journalists that Akufo-Addo’s government is hostile towards journalists who criticize his administration.



Below is Manasseh's post;



Those of us in the media and civil society groups must pay serious attention to this case. The truth should, and will come out. For now, it may be too early to tell whose side of the story is true.



From my independent observation and interactions with colleague journalists, however, there appears to be overwhelming concern among journalists that Akufo-Addo’s government is about the hostile journalists and critics.



The government appears very intolerant and there appears to be a coordinated attempt to crush those who speak up. My candid view is that the Mahama government was more accommodating of criticism, no matter how scathing, than what we are experiencing now. I was one of the most critical journalists of that regime so I know what I’m talking about.



Whether this observation is looked at as a perception or reality, President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo and his government may want to work on this. Oppression of free speech is one of the worst things Ghanaians can experience under a president who is touted as a human rights champion.



Our democracy has not yielded much dividends besides our freedom to rant about the ills in our body politic. If this is freedom to clear our chests is hampered, then we won’t be any better than a military regime.



Incidentally, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is one of the finest journalists this nation has ever seen and it should be an indictment on him if this concern among journalists in Ghana is allowed to fester under his watch.