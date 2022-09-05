Today In History: John Mahama brags too much – Akufo-Addo jabs

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Exactly two years ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described \National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama as a showoff.



According to him, he was promising things he could not implement ahead of the December 7 presidential polls.



He wonders why the former president could not implement the policies he is promising now whiles in power.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is promising things he cannot do just to canvas for votes ahead of the December 7, presidential polls.



To President Nana Addo, Mr. John Dramani Mahama is just a showoff person who cannot perform.



"He [John Mahama] just moves around promising. He brags too much." He said in an exclusive interview with Accra-based Oman FM monitored by Peacefmonline.com



"I am hoping people of Ghana will surprise him, so he will know people of Ghana don't have short memories," he added.



