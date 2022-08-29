Today In History: ‘I’m being crucified for doing nothing’ – Suspended PPA boss cries out

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

In 2019, The chief executive of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Adjenim Boateng Adjei who has been suspended over alleged conflict of interest and corruption says he is being crucified by the public for no wrongdoing.



This was after he was was suspended following an investigative documentary by Manasseh Azure Awuni, which revealed a company he co-owned, has been selling government contracts it won through single source and restrictive tendering to the highest bidder.



“The public is simply speaking words of untruth. I regret the way I’m being crucified for doing nothing”. he said.



But the man who is currently under investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor indicated he is unfazed by the public persecution, noting he is “very much in high spirit”



Speaking to TV3’s Komla Klutse Thursday after his first meeting with the anti-graft institution, Mr Adjei stated “The public is simply speaking words of untruth. I regret the way I’m being crucified for doing nothing”.



He was on Thursday charged together with the chief executive of Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), Francis Arhin, for allegedly selling government contracts.



He was given a self-recognisance bail to report again on Friday, August 30 for further investigations to continue.



The PPA boss was suspended following an investigative documentary by Manasseh Azure Awuni, which revealed a company he co-owned, has been selling government contracts it won through single source and restrictive tendering to the highest bidder.



In suspending him, President Akufo-Addo also directed CHRAJ and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate his appointee of conflict of interest and corruption.



Augustine Obour who represents the embattled PPA boss told journalists Thursday that his clients are innocent but said they resolved to honour the invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor because they respect the laws of the land.



“We have been here, they have been interrogated, they have found out we don’t have contracts for sale. Who has bought a contract? Bring it out!” he stated.



According to him, his clients were interrogated on “whether or not we have sold any contract”.



“We have not sold any contract” he said, adding his clients have expressly stated they don’t even know the phony company which Manasseh claimed to have used to buy a contract from TDL.



“This is another fabrication in this country; it is because that is an interview that they changed it, there is nothing,” Mr Obour claimed.



Investigations by freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has revealed that Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), a company incorporated in June 2017, which has Mr AB Adjei as a shareholder, has won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering.



The journalist established in the documentary that the company was engaged in selling of those contracts to other entities including a phoney company he (the journalist) set up for the purposes of the undercover job.



Undercover encounters with the General Manager of the Company, Thomas Amoah, revealed that the company was selling a ¢22.3 million road contract to K-Drah Enterprise, the phoney company Manasseh used for the investigation.



This contract was awarded to B-Molie Limited, a company Mr Amoah said was a sister company of TDL.



TDL also had for sale, a Ministries of Works and Housing contract, to construct a concrete drain in Santa Maria in Accra as well as a contract to build a one-story dormitory block in the Asante Akim North District.



