Today In History: Bugri Naabu quits politics

Former New Patriotic Party Northern Regional Chairman, Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, in June 2019 announced his official resignation from politics.



The announcement came at the time the popular party chairman was scheduled to be enskinned as chief of Namong by the Overlord of the Maprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Boahigu Mahama Abdulai Shriga II.



The development came a year after Bugri Naabu had lost in a race to retain his chairmanship.



Bugri Naabu who is a member of NPP’s Council of Elders is also expected to abdicate his position after the enskinment as it will be in variance with provisions of the 1992 constitution where chiefs are barred from taking part in active partisan politics.



According to sources, Daniel Bugri Naabu will be enskinned as chief of Namong with title, 'Namong Lana II' by the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Boahigu Mahami Abdulai Shriga II at his palace.



It would be recalled that in April last year, Mr. Bugri Naabu lost the bid to retain his position as Northern Regional Chairman to businessman Alhaji Mohammed Baantima Samba after a fiercely contested race.



His closest contender pulled 312 votes as against his 116 votes.



Ever since his painful defeat, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is prepared to allow issues of last year’s Regional Delegates Conference slide easily with some irreconcilable differences between him and Samba.