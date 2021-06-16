Today In History: Akufo-Addo must address nation on security - MP demands

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Builsa South Member of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s silence on security issues in the country is worrying.



Speaking on the back of recent cases of kidnappings in the country, Dr. Apaak said the president, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces ought to address the nation on the matter and outline his government’s efforts of dealing with the menace.



Some three Takoradi girls have gone missing for close to a year now, and their whereabouts is still unknown despite several promises from the police that they are doing all within their power to rescue the girls.



Recently, some two Canadian girls in Ghana were also kidnapped, but were later rescued by security forces.



Dr Apaak said on TV3‘s The Key Points show on Saturday, June 15 that President Akufo-Addo ought to do more than just assuring the international community that Ghana is safe, when there is little effort towards dealing with security issues in the country.



“The Commander-in-Chief, Mr. President needs to address this nation on our security challenges.



“We have had a series of security challenges, it is not sufficient to be outside of the boundaries of Ghana, speaking about how secured your nation is in the West African enclave. Give us the assurance here, tell us what you are doing, the pragmatic steps you are taking to address these challenges,” Dr. Apaak charged.



According to him, it is the president’s ‘singular responsibility’ to ensure citizens feel safe in the country.