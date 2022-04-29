Tobinco donates antimalarial medicines to Volta Regional Hospital

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited last Tuesday donated Lufart antimalarial together with other assorted medicines to the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe as part of activities to mark World Malaria Day.



The Tobinco Group, through the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, started the World Malaria Day celebration with clinical presentations on their innovative solutions in the fight against malaria, at the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe.



The brief conference was attended by nurses, doctors, and pharmacists at the facility.



The Clinical Coordinator of Volta Regional Hospital – Hohoe, Dr. Felix Doe, urged everyone to adhere to protocol and policies “so that we can overcome the malaria disease”.



“Now, the objective is to get to the elimination stage. We are now at the controlling stage moving towards the pre-elimination face. We want to get to a level where a single case of malaria will trigger an epidemiological response. That is why we are very serious about our case management, and adhering to national protocols and policies,” Dr. Doe said.



The Tobinco Pharmaceuticals team led by Pharm. Christopher Mensah, the Deputy Managing Director-Marketing together with the Volta Sector Manager of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Madam Abigail Mireku and other pharmacists, continued with a community sensitization programmes that featured radio interviews among others.



The day was climaxed with a donation of Lufart antimalarial, Ibudol Plus analgesic, Alvite blood tonic, and Combat-N triple action cream to the Volta Regional Hospital at Hohoe.



According to Pharm Christopher Mensah, “Not all patients come here with Health Insurance and many of them too can’t afford their medication. This donation will enable the hospital to assist such people.”



The Medical Director of the Volta Regional Hospital – Hohoe, Dr. Habib Ahmed, received the items and urged Ghanaians to patronize made-in Ghana products.



“We thank Tobinco for bringing us medicines to treat those who are infected. Lufart is a very good product. We recommend it to colleague doctors to prescribe for their patients” he said.