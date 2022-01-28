Toase SHS girls worried about frequent disappearance of their panties, used pads

Regional News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



Female students of the Toase Senior High School (TOSS) have expressed fears over how some unknown town boys have been stealing their panties, used sanitary pads, and other body-related garments.



The students of the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal based school in the Ashanti region said these unknown town boys jump over the uncompleted school fence wall no matter the time to steal from them.



According to the worried students, they feel unsafe following the spate at which most of these ghost boys jump onto the school's campus to steal their belongings, specifically, panties, vests, and used pads.



"They pick our used pads, steal our panties and other under-wears. We live in fear over those evil acts," one of the students told GhanaWeb.



According to them, the thieves either jump over the school's wall or pass through their toilet facility that is very far from the main school building and the school's dormitories.



"The side where our old toilet facility is located has not been completely fenced. These boys however take advantage of that end to enter the school.



"The boys steal our pants, brassieres and they also pick our used sanitary pads that have been dumped at the refuse site. Even though we don't know them, we suspect they're town boys. We have no idea what they use those used pads for. We now live in fear due to the rampant stealing of our body-related materials," the girls disclosed.



According to them, the said boys take advantage of their toilet's location and its poor nature to peep at them.



Mr. Osei Agyekumhene, headmaster of the school speaking to GhanaWeb said authorities are doing everything possible to curb the worrying situation.



He commended the MCE for the area, Hon. Amoah Awuku for a tremendous move done by him to eradicate the situation.



According to the headmaster, the MCE together with the municipal assembly has put up an ultra-modern toilet facility for the school that is soon going to be commissioned and handed over to the school.



Touching on the school's security situation, he said the school has security men who take care of everything within the school, but these town boys are able to enter the school due to the lack of a complete wall of the school.



He said the municipal assembly has shown its commitment to making sure the wall of the school is completed.



He however pleaded with the assembly to speed up work on the fence wall in order to prevent such unfortunate acts.



