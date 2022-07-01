To reverse E-Levy or not: Reactions on social media as government announces journey to IMF

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

The Ministry of Information has announced a decision by the government of Ghana to seek an IMF bailout after several months of turning down the idea.



The government, while refuting suggestions of a possible IMF bailout over several months, fought hard to gain parliamentary approval and implemented a 1.5% levy on all Electronic Transfers.



Known as the E-Levy, the new tax policy was touted as a genius homegrown revenue mobilization tool that had the potential to set the country’s economic footings right.



About one month after its implementation, the E-Levy has realised just 10% of its expected revenue and has been sighted by some critics as a vindication of how bad the government overestimated the potential of the E-Levy.



Some few days after it was revealed that the E-Levy has seemingly failed to achieve its target, the government has finally triggered the process for an IMF bailout.



This has received several reactions on social media with some users roping in E-Levy into the conversations.



Some users have pointed out the government’s persistent defense of the E-Levy as a panacea for going to the IMF while others are calling for the total reversal of the tax policy as a result of the announced IMF bailout.



The pain actually goes out to the “astute lawyers and individuals” who have rendered themselves brainless for making themselves and others believe Bawumia is an economic wizkid????????????????????…kindly locate and sympathise with them???? pic.twitter.com/mwrzY6TgFy — MrOpare (@mista_opare) July 1, 2022

Bawumia was running his mouth ???? during the time NDC was heading to IMF. You become vice president and we're about to go again. This is really laughable

The internet doesn't forget#IMF

Bawumia

Free SHS#Ghana#GhanaCard pic.twitter.com/GY31QN23AC — TATALE.. ???? (@kwasiabiab3wu) July 1, 2022

Can someone tag Bawumia for me pic.twitter.com/9ttoP67ZUb — Highly spiritual ???????????? (@doctorproblem1) July 1, 2022

Since Ken Ofori has been instructed to go to IMF, let me bring this video back... Dr. Bawumia ????????????pic.twitter.com/s8JZcOmspS — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) July 1, 2022

This matter . Bawumia our hope and future ???????? pic.twitter.com/8Ek1hRIjOf — K.O???? ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) July 1, 2022

We waste money on town hall meetings,all in the name of educating people about E-levy,prioritised building a cathedral to extent that we imported stones from Israel and imposed E-levy on Ghanaians just to run to #IMF for bailout — ROK. (@AkyeremadePizza) July 1, 2022

At a time when governments elsewhere were cushioning their citizens to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, GoG introduced obnoxious taxes. Now, that same govt is going to the IMF for support. What exactly was the point of the e-levy? — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) July 1, 2022

You shut down tollbooths and render people jobless just to implement E-Levy, telling us E-Levy is going to solve all our problems, now here we go, back to where you said it's only failed governments that go... F9 — Tarkwa J.Cole???????????????? (@Rockson_Soul) July 1, 2022

Even if govt got all the projected revenue from the e-levy, the country would still be in a hole of close to 40bn cedis this year alone. The e-levy was pointless and it wasn’t going to do anything to change our fortunes like how the government was selling it. — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) July 1, 2022

We’ve accepted you NPP have failed! So scrap the E-Levy and go to the IMF is on you guys! Hon Kennedy Agyapong, is he ready for the Nogopko swearing so say we go vote for him! He should stand as independent should he even fail at the NPP primaries. — David Walraven (@Walraven5David) July 1, 2022

The government was hopeful proceeds from the e-levy would be a game-changer and a more viable option to an IMF program.



I agreed at the time. I agree now.



IMF is a no for me, given the fund's conditionalities and its implications in the long run on ordinary Ghanaians' life. https://t.co/FDzp7yfw4a — Mohammed Muntala (@MoMuntala) July 1, 2022

Nana Addo and Ken Ofori Atta can't use the IMF as a smokescreen to squander the E-Levy money. If they decide to go to IMF, E-Levy must be reversed. You can't waste monies on regional townhall meetings about E-Levy and run to IMF in just 2 months. Ebeii — GOG Album ???? (@Okuluman) July 1, 2022

After @NAkufoAddo has authorised an IMF bailout, we're waiting for the cancellation of E-levy which is said to have precluded us from going to IMF.



Free SHS is in Limbo. — Asiedu AK-0001352 (@leitekaka459) July 1, 2022

So what's the essence of introducing e-levy and cancelling road toll? — S A G E (@logical_nash) July 1, 2022

They knew they could go to the IMF in the first place bhu decided to take E-Levy instead just to worry our lives ???????????????????????????? https://t.co/pQaiUMHvC2 — Sean_Jhay_ (@Ch_Sean_Jhay) July 1, 2022

Are they even going to cancel the e-levy ? — Man Like Kdei???? (@iamkdei) July 1, 2022