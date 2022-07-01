You are here: HomeNews2022 07 01Article 1573517

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

To reverse E-Levy or not: Reactions on social media as government announces journey to IMF

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Government uses E-Levy as justification against IMF bailout

Government commences IMF bailout process

Social media users call for E-Levy reversal

The Ministry of Information has announced a decision by the government of Ghana to seek an IMF bailout after several months of turning down the idea.

The government, while refuting suggestions of a possible IMF bailout over several months, fought hard to gain parliamentary approval and implemented a 1.5% levy on all Electronic Transfers.

Known as the E-Levy, the new tax policy was touted as a genius homegrown revenue mobilization tool that had the potential to set the country’s economic footings right.

About one month after its implementation, the E-Levy has realised just 10% of its expected revenue and has been sighted by some critics as a vindication of how bad the government overestimated the potential of the E-Levy.

Some few days after it was revealed that the E-Levy has seemingly failed to achieve its target, the government has finally triggered the process for an IMF bailout.

This has received several reactions on social media with some users roping in E-Levy into the conversations.

Some users have pointed out the government’s persistent defense of the E-Levy as a panacea for going to the IMF while others are calling for the total reversal of the tax policy as a result of the announced IMF bailout.

