To build the Ghana we want, we need professionals with character – Fifi Kwetey

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the ever-evolving landscape of Ghana's development, the conversation often centers on competence and academic capacity. However, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has emphasized a critical aspect that often goes unnoticed; the indispensable role of professionals with character in nation-building.



He was speaking at the first National Review meeting of the NDC Affiliate Group, ProForum, under the theme “Helping Build the Ghana we Want”.



Fifi Kwetey's message resonates deeply with the essence of what it means to be a true professional.



According to the General Secretary, while academic excellence and technical skills undoubtedly are important for progress, they are insufficient to steer the nation towards her desired destiny.



Character, as Fifi Kwetey passionately advocates, is the linchpin that holds together the fabric of a thriving society. He opined that “the problem of this continent has never been the lack of capacity whether in economic management or capacity in health management, or educational management. We have always had people.” He noted.



Contrasting Ghana’s professional capacity in 1957 with that of Korea and Malaysia, he noted that there was no difference and went on to diagnose Ghana’s problem. He said, “The fundamental problem has been the lack of character.”



The General Secretary went on to propose the solution saying, “If you, professionals want to help this country to grow then character must be the defining difference.”



Fifi Kwetey laughed off the NPP’s slogan of “we have the men”, and added that professionals with character are not merely experts in their fields; they are individuals who embody values that transcend personal gain and ambition and radiate love for nation.



Through the Pro Forum affiliate body, he called on the NDC not to allow the NPP to be their barometer but rather the commitment to help build the Ghana we want- a Ghana that is truly great and strong.