Titus-Glover commends President Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for choosing Mr. Yohanny Nii Armah Ashietey as Metropolitan Chief Executive to lead the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.



He said, though in politics everyone had a choice and interest for the person they think should lead them, the President in his own wisdom chose Mr. Ashietey and I respect that choice let us all work together to support the new MCE.



Mr Titus-Glover who is also a former Deputy Minister of Transport stated at the Tema Office of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Road Safety Campaign platform.



The Tema GNA and MTTD Road Safety Project seek to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness for road users, educate road users on their responsibilities and sensitize drivers on road safety regulations, rules and laws.



According to Mr. Titus-Glover, the massive endorsements given by the Assembly Members to Mr Ashietey were overwhelming and actually depicted how much the people in Tema loved him and were willing to accept his leadership.



He noted, however, that before his endorsement, a lot of issues were raised and some discussions were held but he managed to poll 97 percent of the total ballots cast.



Mr Titus-Glover pledged support for the newly elected MCE and also entreated all the assembly members to throw their unwavering support behind the MCE to put the assembly on its right track.



He also tasked the MCE to be innovative, creative to discharge his responsibilities well to turn the fortune of the assembly around.



Speaking on the role of stakeholders towards road safety, Mr. Titus-Glover also lauded the MTTD for their effort to instill discipline on the road; the Police are working hard to protect and guard the people against unscrupulous drivers on the road.



Mr Titus-Glover who is also a former Deputy Minister of Transport, therefore, commended the MTTD for their diligence, competency, patient, and tolerance sometimes facing extreme provocation from a section of the public.



He stated that “the police are on the street early in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Under the scorching sun and even in the rain these officers are found there, to see to the safety of the people, sometimes we don’t even acknowledge their efforts”.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager reiterated that most road accidents were purely human-induced acts, only a fraction are mechanical, “let’s work together to reduce accidents. Total carelessness on the road, people drive or cross the road without any sense of responsibility, operating mobile phones and other electronic devices while driving.



“We cannot continue to use the road without adhering to road safety regulations, this must stop”.



Mr Ameyibor noted that the act of driving any automobile on the road involves the mind, the hands, legs, eyes, ears, and senses which must coordinate; any form of obstruction is not allowed.



He, therefore, called for greater vigilance and also appealed to passengers and other occupants of vehicles not to remain silent when the driver engages in careless driving.