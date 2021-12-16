Tirzah Oasis Foundation launched to help improve livelihood of the less privileged

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Tirzah Oasis Foundation has set out itself to be a leading Christian charity organization, aiding efforts to alleviate human suffering in Ghana and beyond.



The foundation, founded in April 2021, hopes to help improve the livelihood of the less privileged in our society and help them reach their maximum potentials.



It intends to achieve this by facilitating the provision of basic needs such as food and clothing, scholarship and mentorship programs as well as social amenities such as potable water, classrooms, clinics, etc, where possible.



The vision at Tirzah Oasis Foundation is to raise a convocation of persons who have been impacted to impact their world.



The foundation has a six-member board consisting of Ps. Dr. David Twum- Antwi (resident Pastor of Apostolic International Worship Center (AIWC), Mamprobi), Mr. Simon Amoh (acting General Manager of MTN Ghana, Northern sector), Mr. John Sampah (Deputy General Secretary of the Public services Workers Union), Mr. Victor Gadri (CEO of Tripple Keys Company Limited), Mr. Jacob Adjei Spencer, Branch Manager of UMB, Konongo, and Mrs. Stephanie Lawson (CEO of Crowncity Technologies).



The general management responsibilities for Tirzah Oasis Foundation rests with the company’s 3 executive directors; Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mrs. Henrietta Boakyewaa Asare, the Executive Director, Finance, Mr. Foster Quarshie Ahiadu, and the Executive Director in charge of legal affairs, His Honor Felix Datsomor. A competent group of managers handling the various aspect of the foundation’s work assists them.



Within 8 months of its inception, the foundation has enrolled several students on its scholarship scheme at various levels of education, organized a successful outreach to an orphanage, and is aiding a church building project in Navrongo, in the Upper East region of Ghana.



In the future, the charity hopes to enroll more students on its scholarship and mentorship scheme, help provide necessities for persons in need and assist efforts to provide basic social amenities for the betterment of the lives of Ghanaians and the development of our homeland, Ghana.