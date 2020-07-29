Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

'Tired' Akufo-Addo must go on leave and not Domelevo - Asiedu Nketia

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to proceed on leave.



This, he said, will enable peace to prevail in the country.



According to Asiedu Nketia, the President is visibly tired of the job and needs to take a breather from the stress he is going through at the presidency.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, General Mosquito as popularly called, insisted that the absence of President Akufo-Addo will put to rest the recurrent acts of vigilantism in the country.



“President Akufo-Addo must proceed on leave because he is tired on the job. He has been working for four years and he has never gone on a vacation. It is time for him to proceed on leave and I believe that if he goes on leave, the activities of vigilante groups terrorising communities will definitely wane,” he charged.



He believes that the activities of vigilante groups have increased because they have the support of officialdom; pointing out that government officials even fired shots at civilians because of the President's inactions.



To the NDC Chief Scribe, President Akufo-Addo should have first shown leadership by proceeding on his accumulated leave for working more than three years before directing the Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo to do so.



“Akufo-Addo must rather proceed on leave and not Domelevo who is working very hard to put the government in check on corruption. Instead of Domelevo, I will prefer President Akufo-Addo proceeds on leave. If we don't have a President like Akufo-Addo but we have a working Auditor-General like Domelevo, I will prefer the latter to the former,” he insisted.

