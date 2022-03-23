Tipper truck tyre burst cause of the fatal accident that burnt 14 persons – REPORT

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Preliminary investigations by police investigators suggest that a tipper truck loaded with stones burst one of its front tyres leading to the collision that led to the fatal accident that claimed the lives of 14 persons.



A police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com indicates that 40 years old suspect driver Musah age who was in charge of the Arvorense Tipper truck with registration Number yet to be known with his mate on board loaded with quantities of stones from Saltpond, was heading towards Takoradi.



On reaching a spot of the road at Komenda Sefwi along the Cape Coast – Takoradi highway, he allegedly burst the front offside tyre and, in the process, veered into the opposite lane and eventually collided with an oncoming Ford bus with registration number GW 6628 – 21 being driven by one Seth Tetteh aged about 35 years, with thirteen passengers including one foreigner on board travelling from Tarkwa to Accra.



The accident vehicles got immediately caught and burnt all the occupants of the Ford bus beyond recognition.



The driver and the mate of the Tipper truck sustained injuries and were rushed to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment.



The bodies were retrieved and sent to the same Hospital’s mortuary for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy.



TWI NEWS