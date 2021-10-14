Tipper truck offloads sand on toddler at Bawjiase

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

An eighteen-month-old baby has died in an accident at Awutu Ahumtem, a community near Bawjiase in the Central Region on Wednesday.



The incident occurred around 6 pm on October 13, 2021, when a tipper truck offloaded unto baby who had followed his father to meet the truck when it arrived to deliver the sand.



According to a report by Daily Guide, the father who had requested for the sand went out to meet the truck when it arrived at their home but unknowing to him, his son had followed him outside.



The father concentrated on directing the truck on where to offload the sand and when the delivery was done and the truck left, he went back indoors but could not find the boy whom he thought was playing all that while.



The boys’ parents alarmed by the situation commenced a search in the area and after not being able to locate him, some neighbours prompted the parents to search the heap of sand.



The lifeless body of the baby was found beneath the sand after they dug through the heap.



According to the truck driver, he did not notice the baby when he was offloading the sand while the father also maintained that he had no idea his son followed him outside.



The incident is said to have been reported to the Awutu Bawjiase Police Station for investigation.



