Tipper truck kills motor rider in Tarkwa

General News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Western Region



A motor rider has been crushed to death after he was trapped under a green

tipper truck in Tarkwa on Friday morning.



According to eyewitnesses, the motor rider who was heading towards the station from Bogoso Junction was meandering his way through traffic at the main station while the tipper truck with registration number, GH-4953-18 was stationed in traffic, was moving from the station to Bogoso Junction.



In one of the moves of the motor rider, he landed under the truck just when the truck driver had moved because the traffic light had signaled a green light.



In the process, the truck driver ran over him, dislocating his left shoulder with part of his flesh sticking on the road.



One of the eyewitnesses who helped in conveying the motor rider to the hospital said the victim died before reaching the Apinto Government Hospital.