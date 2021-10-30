Tipper truck kills NDC Chairman in Ellembelle

Regional News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



The National Democratic Congress’ branch Chairman of Kwesikrom in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Salifu Issaka has been killed by a tipper truck belonging to Memphis Construction Limited.



The sad incident occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, around 3:00 pm on the main Takoradi-Elubo highway.



According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was returning from Nkroful District Court on a motorbike towards the Aiyinasi stretch while the truck was also heading in the same direction.



When the NDC Chairman reached a filling station at Kamgbunli, he tried to overtake the tipper truck on the right side of the road but the driver of the truck could not recognize the motorbike.



The tipper truck knocked down the Chairman killing him instantly.



The Assembly Member of Kamgbunli where the sad incident happened, Hon. Sheikh Ismaila Abdulai told GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent Daniel Kaku that when they heard about the incident, they quickly rushed to the scene only to realize that the NDC Chairman had already perished.



He said since the tipper truck crashed the head of the deceased, there were difficulties in recognizing his true identity.



"We were in the town doing a funeral and we heard that a big car has knocked someone on a motorbike so we quickly ran to the scene and when we got there we found that the person on the motorbike has passed on, we also saw that the right front-sided tyre of the tipper truck has run over the person's head crushing it into pieces and as a matter of fact, we spent a lot of time before we were able to identify him", he narrated.



"When we were trying to identify him, his phone in his bag rang and the police officers at the scene picked up the call and we found that he was an NDC branch Chairman at Kwasikrom in the Aiyinasi North of the Ellembelle District", he added.



In line with Islamic practice, the deceased, Salifu Issaka has been buried at Kamgbunli on Friday, October 29, 2021, with the support of the family and permission from the police.



Salifu Issaka, 42, left behind two children with a wife.



Meanwhile, the driver of the tipper truck with registration number GT 9652-17 has been arrested by the Ellembelle District Police Command for interrogation.



The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.



He said the deceased was a very hardworking branch Chairman for the NDC adding that they would forever remember his contributions to the progress of the party in the area.



"I join the Deligeh family and the NDC fraternity to mourn the tragic death of our very hardworking and dedicated Branch Chairman of Kwesikrom (Ellembelle) Salifu Issaka (Deligeh).



"We will forever remember your leadership role in the construction of the Kwesikrom Health Center and the role you played in the extension of electricity to Kwesikrom and its environs



"May Allah grant you eternal rest because of your good deeds on this earth. Goodbye my friend", he eulogized.



