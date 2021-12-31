Tipper truck crushes man to death on Kasoa–Winneba Highway

Regional News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 28-year-old man has been crushed to death by a tipper truck on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway, Friday, December 31, 2021.



The incident occurred around 4:30 am.



According to the police, the deceased, who is yet to be identified, overtook the truck with his motorbike and collided with another biker.



Following the collision, the deceased is reported to have fallen off his bike onto the path of the tipper truck with the registration number GN 8366-20 which ran over his head killing him instantly.



The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the morgue while the driver of the Tipper Truck has been arrested and assisting police investigation.