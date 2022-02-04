Timing of charges against Assin North MP horribly bad – Martin Kpebu

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charges against James Gyakye Quayson sends Ghana’s democracy back, Martain Kpebu



A-G should hold on with prosecution of Assinv North MP, Renowned lawyer



Lawyer wants issue with E-Levy must be settled before prosecution of Assin North MP



Renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has said the timing of charges filed against the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, by the Office of the Attorney General is horribly bad.



According to the renowned lawyer, the Attorney General’s charges against the member of parliament (MP) was clearly meant to give the majority caucus in parliament an upper hand over the passage of the E-Levy bill.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News’ AM show, which was monitored by Ghanaweb on February 4, 2022, Martin Kpebu said, “It (the timing of the charges) sends that shadow, it sends that cloud over our democracy. Because it is very clear that at this point in time there is the tassel over the E-Levy in Parliament so you don’t expect such machination at this time, so the timing is horribly bad, horrible. It sends our democracy back.”



Martin Kpebu stated that in legal matters, the timing of prosecution really matters.



He explained that: “if you ask any lawyer, there is what is called jurisprudence that is what we call legal philosophy that is when these things are taken into consideration.”



He further stated that for the betterment of Ghana’s politics, it would be prudent for A-G to hold on with the prosecution of the MP for the issue with the E-Levy bill to be settled.



“So, if you want the betterment of the body politic this is not the time to commence prosecution, no, go deal with the E-Levy after that when the society has quietened down then you can look at this,” he said.