Timing of Speaker's military withdrawal appears ill motivated – Adib Saani

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GAF withdraws military attachés to speaker Bagbin



Speaker’s security still intact, National Security ministry



Timing for withdrawal raises concerns, Adib Saani



Security analyst, Adib Saani has opined that the timing for the withdrawal of military attachés, assigned to the Speaker of Parliament, is ill motivated.



A letter issued by the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, NP Andoh to the Speaker said the four officers were attached ‘without proper procedure.’



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment” the letter stated.



Reacting to the development in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Adib Saani pointed that though it is normal practice to rotate VIP security details for many reasons, the timing for that of the speaker raises some concerns.



“Sometimes, when an officer is promoted, he is assigned to a more demanding role and might be withdrawn from his present post while others are also moved to avoid emotional attachment to where they have been over a period… but the timing of this withdrawal raises some concerns



“Inasmuch as I am opposed to military personnel attached to public office holders…I think the impromptu and seemingly unconvincing excuse given for the withdrawal makes it appear as though, a powerful someone is not pleased with the Speaker," he said.



Adib Saani said this in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb on January 17, 2022.



Meanwhile, the National Security Ministry has come out to debunk claims that the speaker's security has been compromised.



The ministry in a statement said, “It would like to place on record that contrary to the aforesaid misrepresentations, all requisite resources including logistics and personnel required for full protection of the Speaker have been provided.



“It is worth noting that for the first time since 2017, the security arrangements for both the Speaker and Members of Parliament have been significantly enhanced.



“It also needs stating that personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces do not form part of the security detail for the Speaker and Parliament as Parliamentary security support is provided by the Ghana Police Service. Any need for specific agency support is typically executed on the need-basis in accordance with stated state protocols," the statement from the National Security Ministry said.