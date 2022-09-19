Time to shift the focus of our education system to TVET for employability - Educationist to Ghanaians

Regional News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

Mr. Saeed Adam Banda, an educationist and the publisher for SUCCESSLINK PUBLICATIONS LTD has said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has been relegated to the background for far too long in Ghana's educational reform agenda, therefore he advocates that focusing on TVET will be focal to reducing the rise of unemployment rates in Ghana.



Mr. Saeed Adam Banda lamented that “the neglect of technical and vocational training over the years might have contributed to the high unemployment and rising poverty among the youth”.



In the interest of enormous opportunities in career path, he opined that there is the need for a massive public campaign on TVET education in regard to enlightening school children to engage in it for available skilled work.



According to the educationist who also doubles as a publisher, the Ghanaian dreams of transforming the economy through job creation should not neglect technical and vocational training over reading and writing, as known as the Guggisberg form of education in the country.



“Over the years, we have not done well to shake off the colonial model of education which placed so much emphasis on grammar and clerical skills rather than the technical and vocational sets of competence which we need to drive growth,” he said.



In his view in an interview on Tain FM Anopa Nkommo show with Appiah Kubi on the TVET initiative, Mr. Saeed commended the NPP government led by Nana-Addo, for the initiative but expressed that high youth unemployment gaps within the labour force underline the necessity for vocational and technical education, where the majority of Ghanaians schooling only focus and study the arts, business, sciences etc. without considering TVET as a career path, adding that it is time to focus and grasp the TVET to exert in gradual to eradicate the foe of the unemployment crisis in the country for sustainable development.



He again emphasized that Ghana must place TVET education in the centre of job creation strategy to successfully boost the country's economic and industrial transformation efforts, therefore urging parents to unsubscribe from the negative narratives that TVET is meant for academically weak students, but rather encourage their children to grasp TVET programmes to benefit their lives for sustainable development of the country.