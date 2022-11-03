Time to lift 5-year-old curfew in Jaman South - MCE appeals to Ambrose Dery

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Jaman South, Andrew Bediako, has called on the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, to revoke a 5-year-old curfew placed on two towns in his area, Japekrom and Brobo.



Giving his reasons, the MCE stated that for a long time now, the region has been at peace and as such, the need for the longstanding curfew is no longer relevant.



According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, Andrew Bediako said that even though the violence that broke out in April 2018 in the communities halted economic activities, such challenges have been long resolved.



“I am in talks with the interior minister… We’ve come to a level where everybody is aware that we are one people. So, we cannot continue to have curfew in Jaman South. So, in our next meeting we will discuss and take it to national so they lift curfew. The president and the interior minister need to look at this curfew again,” he said in an interview.



The Jaman South violence of April 2018 led to the deaths of three persons, with 14 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.



The MCE also explained that the curfew is not affecting development of the area.



In the meantime, he has appealed to the inhabitants of the two towns to continue to show that they are at peace so that they can properly develop their areas.



“What we need in Jaman South is togetherness, so what we have to do is that as people let’s come together. Before we talk about development, the first thing we need to talk about is unity,” he added.



