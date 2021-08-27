Time for NPP to build more internal unity blocks instead of factionalism – Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi

Politics of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Chairman aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, has underscored the need for unity in the elephant family ahead of the 2024 election.



He believes the unity among members of the NPP will deliver victory to the party in 2024 to ensure that the transformational agenda started by Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo will be continued.



He made this known when he joined the Pru West Constituency Chairman and his Executives, Stephen Jalulah MP and Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, some Regional Executives, Polling Station Executives, and the teaming Grassroot Supporters of NPP at their Constituency Conference in Pru West.



"Everywhere I go, I tell them the unity of the party is paramount. That is our biggest aim. The party needs to come together and put an end to factionalism. We should stop the Nana Addo faction, Bawumia faction, President Kufour's camp, Alan camp because if that is not done, we will certainly be disgraced."



Also, he touched on discipline in the party, saying, "Members of the party and especially executives of the party are supposed to toe the line of the party and not do things on their own free accord without recourse to laid down principles. Party members should be dedicated to the course of the party and inject hard work into whatever they do for the party."



Prof Ameyaw Akumfi noted that regardless of the hard work done by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's administration, the election in 2024 will not be a walk in the park for the NPP.



"If any gods come to tell you 2024 will be an easy ride for the NPP, tell them they are joking. We will not take it easy. Nana Addo and Bawumia have worked so hard for the country. But in Ghana, when you occupy the Presidency for eight years, even if you are an angel, they will find fault with you.



That's why I'm saying that if they are talking and there is no unity in the party, how do you come out victors. So I'm pleading with you people to pray that people in the NPP will have a forgiving spirit, and with that unity, we will be victorious in the election."