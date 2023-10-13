Time for Africa to prioritize health needs of its citizens is now – Health Minister

General News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health has touted the maiden regional conference on financing Universal Health Coverage and Health Security as a major step in the right direction for African countries to address some of the key challenges in the health sector.



According to him, it has become necessary for countries in the region to commit to solving problems in the health through idea and experience sharing.



Addressing participants at the inaugural day of the conference on Thursday, 12 October 2023, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu commended the NHIA for taking the initiative the bring together stakeholders from over thirty African countries to explore some of the fundamental challenges preventing African countries from attaining the universal health coverage.



He emphasized the need for African countries to view public health financing as a means to bridging the inequality in the various social classes.



Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu talked up the investment of the Akufo-Addo government in the NHIA, stressing that it is a reflection of its commitment delivering quality healthcare for Ghanaians.



He noted that through the conference, innovative ideas and experiences could be shared toward the attainment of the creating sustainable financing for health on the African continent.



“The time is now more than ever for we on the continent to find suitable solutions to ensure the protection of our population. We need reforms to improve the health security of the region and contribute significantly towards preparedness and response to public health agencies”, he said.



The two-day regional conference which has over thirty countries participating was put together by the National Health Insurance Authority, Ministry of Health and World Health Organization.



The overarching aim of the conference which is a feature of activities lined up to mark the 20th anniversary celebration of the NHIA is to create a platform for the sharing of experiences and knowledge by African countries towards the attainment of universal health coverage.



Dr. Ernest K. P. Kwarko, the board chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority in his speech gave historical context to issue, touting some of the landmark strides made by the authority since its formation some twenty years ago.



Dr Ernest Kwarko disclosed that the NHIA has through the adoption and implementation of effective policies grown to positioned as the basis for the attainment of affordable and quality healthcare for Ghanaians.



He noted that the NHIA, particularly under the current board and management has been consistent with the payment of claims to its partners with over $17million paid to partners as monthly claims.



“Since the formation of the NHIA, the governments of Ghana have substantial commitments to ensuring that Ghanaians enjoy quality healthcare devoid of debt. It is important to note that the NHIA is a social protection policy of the government Ghana and thus there is not intention to commit members to fall into death.



“The NHIA pays for health services under its package which covers about 95% of all diseases in the country. Every member enjoys this package irrespective of his or socio-economic background.



“The NHIA pays an average monthly claim of about GHC170million which is equivalent to about $17m. The current leadership with the support of government has improved claims payment and technically leaves one or two months of outstanding payments,” he said.



Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, the Director-General of the World Health Organization in a televised speech congratulated the NHIA on the 20th anniversary of establishment and charge the authority to continue to create the enabling environment for the attainment of quality healthcare by Ghanaian.



Dr Tedros Adhanom noted that public domestic financing should be the backbone of public health insurances and that African governments must invest significantly in primary healthcare.



Dr Francis Chisaka Kasolo, the Country Representative of the World Health Organization bemoaned that most African countries still on donor funding for public health needs.