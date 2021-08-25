Tijjaniya Muslims call on Electoral Commission

Religion of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The leadership of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) has called on the Electoral Commission to adopt a listening approach and engage stakeholders in the wake of proposals by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for electoral reforms.



Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, National Executive Secretary of the TMMG, told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a consultative meeting organised by the NDC that TMMG would engage its members on the proposals presented by the NDC on the need for some electoral reforms ahead of the next elections and take the next line of action.



The consultative meeting organized by the NDC was to discuss the Party's proposals for electoral reforms after it undertook a review of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Election.












