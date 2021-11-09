Tidal waves: We must carve out a creative solution – Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has sympathized with the thousands of residents of Keta whose homes and other property were ravaged by tidal waves on Sunday.



The affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central, and Abutiakope.



While commiserating with the victims, the lawmaker called for an urgent creative solution to the problem.



He said if countries like The Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Singapore amongst others, have been able to combat tidal waves, then Ghana can equally do the same because “it is not beyond us”.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, 9 November 2021, Mr. Ablakwa said: “My heart goes out to our compatriots who are victims of the latest round of tidal waves in the Ketu South, Anlo, and Keta constituencies”.



“As we all mobilize support by extending shelter and relief items, we ought to recognize that the climate crisis gives us no further procrastination time”.



“We must urgently carve out a creative, scientific, and more permanent solution — it is not beyond us”, he said.



“Other countries such as The Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Bahrain, China, and Bangladesh have successfully ‘conquered’ the oceans either by reclaiming land, pursuing a strategy of redirection and containment or maximizing economic potential.”



The affected residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings to the roadside as they waited for the tides to recede.



The surge of tidal waves has been an annual occurrence in these areas.