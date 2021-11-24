Tidal wave victims cry for relief items

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Victims of the recent tidal wave that caused havoc in Sallakope, Adina and Amutinu in the Ketu South Municipality and Anloga District respectively in the Volta Region that rendered over 4,000 homeless are appealing for relief items.



The tidal waves caused flooding leading to the damage of many homes, property and school buildings.



The situation has compelled inhabitants to put up makeshift structures, some of them made from coconut branches. Most of the temporal structures have been built on the thin bay between the lagoon and sea.



Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, Togbe Emmanuel Anum Tettey, Chief fisherman of Sallakope in the Ketu South District, said the development had left some of the victims traumatized, as the sea had consumed all they had toiled for these years.



He, therefore, pleaded with the government and organizations to come to the aid of the victims.