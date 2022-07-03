Tidal wave destruction: Don’t withhold your support to us - Dzifa Gomashie appeals

Regional News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: GNA

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, has appealed to individuals and organisations to keep on with the support for victims of recent tidal waves in the Ketu South constituency.



She said there was still a lot to be done to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims in the fishing-dependent communities of Adina, Agavedzi, Amutsinu- Salakope and Blekusu.



Madam Gomashie spoke to the Ghana News Agency after a donation to the victims of an amount of GH¢5,000.00 and assorted items, including bags of clothing and shoes for men, women, and children, from the Catholic Women's Council of the archdiocese of Accra, Keta-Akatsi, and Jasikan Diocese.



The latest donation followed a recent GH¢100,000.00 from Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli to complement the MP’s efforts in making life more comfortable for the victims.



Madam Gomashie bemoaned the destruction of homes and properties of her constituents caused by the raging sea and said they were open to receiving support from all to among others, work at a structure to provide temporary shelter to the displaced who now seek shelter from churches and classrooms.



“When I was contesting and campaigning, there were homes along the beach that I went into to campaign and homes where I sat with the people; those homes are all gone. It’s a terrible situation to be in, to have worked your whole life and then nature comes and takes it away from you. It is the reason why I am very vocal about it.”



“We don’t have a community that has a conducive environment to serve as a shelter for those who are caught up in this situation,” she said and called for support to build a community centre that can serve as a temporary shelter for the people.