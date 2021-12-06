Tidal Waves: Bow your head in shame – Okudzeto tells NAPO

Politics of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hundreds homeless as tidal waves hit parts of Volta Region



Minority wants Keta Sea Defence project captured in the 2022 budget



NAPO to lead Kumasi people to demonstrate if Keta Sea Defence project is captured in 2022 budget





Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has asked the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku-Prempreh to bow his head in shame.



NAPO has threatened to lead a demonstration should Keta Sea Defence project be captured in the 2022 budget.



According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the minister made a reckless and irresponsible statement that does not deserve a response.



"...Bow down your head in shame, the comment is the most reckless statement to come from a minister of state. I mean we should not even dignify that statement with a response. It is so irresponsible. Totally reckless. Is that how a minister speaks? I know the people of Kumasi are very decent, very respectful people who believe in nationhood. I’m not sure they will not support the minister’s comments. I’m sure the minister will be the only one to go for the demonstration. Otumfuo will not support this." He said on Ade Akye Abia show on Okay FM



Member of Parliament Manhyia South, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has kicked against a recommendation by the Minority caucus in Parliament, that the Keta Sea Defence project is captured in the 2022 budget.



In an interview with Asempa FM on Thursday, December 2, 2021, the lawmaker said he will personally mobilize residents of Kumasi to hit the streets and express anger against the government if the wish of the minority is granted by the government.



He added that Kumasi has also been experiencing flood but has not be captured in the 2022 budget, therefore, should the Finance Minister include the Keta Sea Defence, he will protest against it.



Reacting to this statement by the lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he expects ministers of state to make utterances that will promote unity and stability in the country and not comments that will bring the country into chaos.



He urged Ghanaians not to encourage such reckless comments from the Minister of State as it won't be of help to the country.



“Minister of State has admitted that it was a mistake including the Finance Minister. Works and Housing Minister came to parliament to say he is surprised the tidal wave victims were not captured in the budget. So to engage in a bigoted story that you are going to lead a demonstration I mean let’s get serious. We expect the minister of state to engage in utterances that will promote unity. We should not encourage such reckless statements because it won’t help our country.”





The Keta Sea Defence Project is one of many concessions the NDC MPs want the government to make before they approve the budget.



The Haruna Iddrisu-led minority also want scrapping of the 1.75% Electronic Transaction levy and the benchmark value.



The Minority in a fresh statement issued on Friday, December 3, 2021, re-affirmed its stance against the E-levy, stressing that it will oppose the budget until the proposed levy is expunged from the budget.



The NDC Caucus in Parliament wishes to assure Ghanaians that it will continue to use every legitimate and lawful channel to resist the 1.75% E-Levy government is seeking to impose on the ordinary Ghanaian.



TWI NEWS





“For the avoidance of doubt, the position of the NDC Caucus in Parliament right from the outset of the 2022 Budget debate has been that the 1.75% E-Levy government is seeking to impose is regressive, punitive and draconian, and that same must be suspended.



“The Minority Caucus has vigorously championed this position in Parliament and in the media space to draw Government's attention to our demands,” parts of the statement read.