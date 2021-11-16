Tidal Wave: Akufo-Addo must not be heard commenting on every problem in Ghana – Prof Gyampo

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Residents living in some communities along the Keta – Aflao stretch are living in fear



Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not mandated to comment on everything that happens in the country.



According to him, Akufo-Addo has designated people to provide an immediate response to issues that affect their respective jurisdictions, therefore, there is no need for the president to speak on every matter that happens in the country.



His comment is at the back of Akufo-Addo’s silence after some people along the Keta-Aflao stretch experienced a tidal wave leaving hundreds of people homeless.



The communities, especially Salakope and Amutinu, were the hardest hit.



“The president of Ghana has the mandate of the people of Ghana. He is answerable to the people of Ghana on matters of governance, but he cannot govern alone. He must always assemble a team of appointees together with other elected officials to govern with. Now, these appointees and the other elected officials must work to provide immediate or direct responses to matters that affect their respective jurisdiction. The president must not be heard commenting responding to every problem confronting every part of the country.”



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he says the tidal wave is not a new thing in the country and he believes the president has appointed competent people to address the issue.



“When it comes to governance, officials performing designated duties must speak and leave the president alone to focus on other issues. It is important for us to make a point that this problem of tidal waves is not new, it has been in that area for a long. But I believe there are competent people appointed by the president and also elected within that area to provide immediate response and answers to if it is about interventions.



“I believe that the appointees and elected people are competent enough to be able to understand and appreciate the issues in the area and to be able to be heard talking about those issues,” He explained.



Background



Recent torrential tidal waves along the Keta-Aflao stretch has left many residents without places to sleep, even as many of them have lost properties.



This situation has left many of them in fear with even more of them worried that should the situation not be remedied soon, they could face even more devastation.



Properties of residents in places like Salakope and Amutinu were badly hit since those communities lie right between the sea and the lagoon.