Tidal Wave: Ada Constituency MP puts smile on the faces of tidal wave victims

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada Constituency, Honourable Comfort Doeyo Cudjoe has shown love to community members in the Ada East District who were submerged by tidal wave; donating relief items to support the victims on Palm Sunday, a week after the incident.



The intervention items which include bags of rice, mattresses, litres of cooking oil, and street lights were donated to victims of Azizakpe, the most affected community in the Ada East District who suffered from the recent ravage.



Victims at the time of the unbarring crisis had to move to occupy a church room for two days as an immediate option.



The MP told journalists after the donation that, agrarian societies along the coast of Ada contribute to the country’s development as their products from their farms and the fishing can be exported hence government must take a step to remedy the incognito ravage by the tidal wave before uncontrolled harm will be caused.



“These people engage in farming and fishing which the country can export their products so government must pay attention to the wave incident in these communities before the whole land of Ada enters into the sea,” she said.



Suggesting the measures to avert the recurring issue, Comfort Doeyo Cudjoe called on the government to provide housing units elsewhere to relocate the people and therefore urged the government as a matter of emergency to continue the Ada Sea Defense Project to other communities as a bid to salvage lives and properties.



She assured that, “My office as the MP will raise the issue on the floor of Parliament after the recess to ascertain the cause of the delay in extending the Sea Defense Project to the rest of the communities in Ada.”



Nene Daniel Toku IV, Chief of Azizakpe expressed the gratitude of the community to the MP and her entourage adding that, “this comes at a time that my people are grappling with accommodation and other challenges because our homes have been taken by the sea".



Inhabitants in the coastline communities of Ada East District in the Greater Accra Region were among other communities in the Ada West District and in the Volta and Western Regions who were displaced off their residents after the high current from the sea went above its banks.