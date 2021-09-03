Thunderstorm strikes electric pole in Bofoyili, leaves entire community in darkness

Regional News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region:



The entire community of Bofoyili in the Mion District of the Northern Region has been plunged into darkness by the August 27th, 2021 torrential rainstorm that swept through the Northern belt.



Bofoyili which is a farming community in the Mion District had one of its high tension electric poles been struck down by the rainstorm rendering the entire community dark for about seven days now.



Justice Nindam, the Assembly Man of the area told Ghanaweb, even though no casualty was recorded but the absence of the electricity has compelled the residents to transport their foodstuff across a river to a neighboring community, Afayili for grinding.



“Just yesterday, as some of my people were returning from Afayili with their processed food items, they had troubles with their boat which resulted in the spoiling of those food items."



Nindam said he has tried getting in touch with the management of VRA but has not been successful, and however, called on them to come to their aid.



