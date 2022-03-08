Thunder strikes ECG transformer at Abrepo-Bronikrom

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Rainstorms coupled with thunderstorms have hit an ECG transformer stationed at Abrepo-Bronikrom resulting in a blackout in the area and has halted business activities in the community.



Residents recounted that there was a heavy downpour for over two hours coupled with thunderstorms on Monday, March 8. They noted a great blast within the area which they later learned that the transformer has blown.



“Yesterday, it rained very hard here whiles I was in my saloon. I heard a great sound, a very great one. So after the rain, I came out to realise fumes from a transformer-coupled with glints of fire,” a hairdresser in the area said.



Residents furthered that the blackout stalled their business activities and should it persist without immediate intervention from the Electricity Company of Ghana, businesses, and lives would be very difficult.



“This is not the first time the transformer has been damaged. Just recently, it got damaged and the ECG couldn't respond earlier, hence they lost a lot of money," a resident added.



Therefore, dwellers within Bronikrom are appealing to the ECG to attend to the situation with a degree of emergency.







Background



In recent times, the Ashanti Region has been experiencing torrential rainfalls coupled with thunderstorms that have caused havoc in some parts of the region.



SDA SHS in Agona experienced havoc as torrential rains ripped off roofings, Polytanks, and other structures in the school.