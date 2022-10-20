Thugs slash woman’s palm at Gomoa Akotsi

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 40-year-old woman has been left with a deep cut in her palm after four armed men attacked her on Gomoa Akotsi- Winneba highway in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



According to the victim, she was heading to work around 5:30 am Wednesday October 19th 2022 when the men pounced on her.



She said she made attempts to escape but one of the thugs slammed her against the door of a private car they were riding in.



She narrated how another suspect attempted to slash her in the neck with sharpened cutlass but she protected herself with her hand which resulted in a deep wound on the palm.



In an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the victim said her attack was not an incident of robbery as the thugs did not take any of her belongings, and rejected her plea to take her phone and spare her life.



The thugs, realising she was not backing down fled the scene.



She was transported to the hospital by her pastor and her husband for treatment.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Gomoa Akotsi Police Station for investigation.



No arrest has been made so far.