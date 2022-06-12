Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up

General News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Most people are quick to judge politicians for what they term as their 'unexplained' wealth, while others also appreciate the hard work of these leaders who battled it out to make a name for themselves.



For persons who do not know the background or success stories of some of Ghana's politicians, they will never appreciate their humble beginnings. Not all the big names were born into wealthy families, some had to work years to build their emperor.



Old photos that capture their childhood or youthful days, are always a delight to watch.



There is a list of such rare throwback images of prominent leaders who have held positions in the country and today as you relax and recharge for the week ahead, GhanaWeb brings you some interesting throw-back pictures of some of the country's prominent politicians.



Below is a list of throwback images of some favourite politicians:



Former President Agyekum Kufuor









President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo









Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama and former president John Mahama









Haruna Iddrisu







Ursula Owusu Ekuful









Chairman Wontumi









Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings









Sam George and his parents







Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa







Sammy Gyamfi



