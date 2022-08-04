Throwback: Rare photo of all the founders who fought for Ghana’s independence

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After many deliberations, 4th August – 'Founder’s Day', which used to be a day set aside to celebrate Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah the first prime minister and first president of Ghana became 'Founders Day'.



Founders Day is now celebrated in honour of all 6 founders who played different roles in securing Ghana’s independence in 1957.



As Ghana marks its 4th Founders Day, we bring back a rare photo of some of these iconic personalities who fought for Ghana’s freedom from British Colonial rule.



The picture which is in one of Ghana’s oldest photo studios; Deo Gratias studio in James Town, was captured by J.K Bruce Vanderpuije in 1948.



The photo shows Nationalists of the then Gold Coast who were made to appear before the Watson Committee to investigate disturbances on February 24, 1948, that saw the death of 3 soldiers Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe, and Private Odartey Lamptey.



In the said photograph were all 6 founders of Ghana; Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, Joseph Boakye Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, and William Ofori Atta



It also captured others including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s mother; Mrs. Adeline Akufo-Addo, and late Ghanaian Poet, Kofi Awoonor.







Watch from the 15th minute:



