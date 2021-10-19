Throw weight behind RCC, AMA initiatives - GA Regional Minister to Ga Traditional Council

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has called on the Ga Traditional Council to throw their weight behind initiatives and plans by the Regional Coordinating Council and Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to propel the development of the region.



He noted that, as custodians of the Ga State, the Council would be better served if they support and collaborate with the political appointees, who were championing development for the region.



He explained that, without the support of the Council, the various initiatives rolled out by the RCC to give Accra a facelift, would not achieve its intended targets.



The Minister was speaking in Accra yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Ga Traditional Council.



Accompanied by the newly confirmed Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey and Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, Member of the Council of State, the call offered the Minister and Madam Sackey the opportunity to introduce themselves to the Council.



Mr Quartey reminded the Council of its key role in the governance of the country and appealed to the chiefs to regularly provide advice and correction, when necessary, in the operations of the RCC and AMA.



He said the development of the Ga State could be realized if both the traditional authorities and political heads function as expected and reiterated the commitment of his outfit and AMA to work together for the advancement of the people.



Mr Quartey said the Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) and Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) would be ever-present and supportive of the affairs of the Council.



“While we call on you to support us, we also want to remind you respectfully that you can call on us when need be".



"We are ever ready to provide the help you require of us so that together we can advance the course of the Ga State,” he added.



The RCC and AMA, the Regional Minister assured, would collaborate to provide a facelift to the Ga Mantse Palace within the coming months.



Madam Sackey further asked the Council not to hesitate in drawing the AMA’s attention to activities that could hamper the development of the region and pledged to work closely with the Regional Minister on his initiatives to improve Accra.



The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who is also the President of the Ga Traditional Council, attributed the slow pace of growth in Accra to weak systems and called on all to come together and work towards addressing the numerous challenges confronting the region.



“Let’s forge together to promote the development and peace of the Ga State. No one can do it for us. Without that, we cannot push the development agenda we all hope for our Ga State,” he added.