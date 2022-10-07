Throw Bawumia out in 2024 – Mahama’s aide urges Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has rallied Ghanaians to throw out Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – a suggestion that ostensibly means to vote out the second gentleman of the land.



His comment he suggests is premised on the handling of the economy where he (Dr. Bawumia) is the de facto head of the Economic Management team.



In a Facebook post, the former Deputy Communications Minister observed that the World Bank’s October 2022 Africa Pulse Report, indicated that Ghana’s rising debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to reach 104 percent by the end of this year.



Comparing this to John Dramani Mahama's administration, he said it was 56%.



Kwakye Ofosu wants no excuses from Dr. Bawumia to be tolerated after he self-styled himself as an economic wizard with the magical wand to Ghana’s economic woes.



“Our debt to GDP ratio will be 104% by the close of this year according to the World Bank. That means we will owe more as a country than our entire GDP. It was 56% in 2016.



“Do not accept any excuses from Bawumia who has bankrupted our nation this way after his arrogant posturing as some economic wizard. Throw him out in 2024,” the aide wrote on his page on October 6.



Ghana’s economy has witnessed a downturn in recent months with the inflation rate soaring to a record high, fuel price hikes and Cedi depreciation.



The government has blamed the worsening situation on the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



Amid the downturn, Ghana initiated contacts with the International Monetary Fund after the economy was downgraded by rating agencies such as Fitch and S & P – a situation which prevented Ghana from accessing the international capital market to borrow.



Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party is looking forward to extending its two terms in office in what it has christened as “break the 8” agenda while the opposition NDC also looks to annex power in 2024.



The names of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together with the Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen have come up strongly as persons likely to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







DS/PEN