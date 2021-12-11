Three teachers fined for impregnating 14-year-old girl in Central Region

Regional News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Three teachers have been found guilty of impregnating a 14-year-old girl at Twifo Hansogye in the Central region.



Accra-based OKAY FM reported that, family of the young girl confronted her when they found out about the pregnancy.



She later disclosed that, three of her teachers in the school slept with her and they have to take responsibility.



The issue was reported to the Palace and the teachers were invited for interrogation which they all admitted to sleeping with the girl.



For their punishment, the teachers were asked to pay GH¢5,000 each and also contribute an amount of GH¢100 each every month until the lady gives birth.



However, the youth of the area were said to have got wind of the ruling by their Chiefs; a ruling that did not sit well with them hence some level of commotion to register their displeasure at the turn of things.



The Police have since been notified about the development and have vowed to bring it to finality.