General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Three suspected robbers arrested in Upper East

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested in the Upper East, the Police have said.

The Upper East Regional Police Command arrested the three persons on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, for the robbery incident.

The robber, according to the Police occurred on the 28th October 2020 in the Gbane Mining site at Tongo.



