Three suspected grave looters arrested

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Three suspects, including a pupil-teacher, have been arrested in the Upper East Region for looting several graves.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Abubakar Nuhu said the activities of grave looters have increased in the area.



He said the youth in the area have for some time now taken steps to stop these activities.



According to them, several graves have been looted by grave looters.



The suspects were arrested in possession of some skulls and other body parts which some claim were going to be used for rituals.



Our reporter further disclosed that the youth have threatened to unleash mayhem on persons caught looting graves.



They have also asked authorities to address the issue because it has become rampant.



Meanwhile, the traditional authority is set to address the media on the issue later today.