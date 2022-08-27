Three security personnel who have been caught in corrupt acts

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

By the primary definitions of their work, this uniformed personnel are to protect the country via the various service arms they are attached to.



In essence, people are expected to feel safe around them but when the actions of this personnel begin to transcend safety, it surely raises concerns about what actually could be going wrong, or not going right.



In this article, GhanaWeb looks at three instances they have been involved in an act that violates their profession.



Security officer arrested for fraud



A 54-year-old officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Frank Wobe, was arrested for allegedly defrauding two people to the tune of GH¢10,300 on the pretext of helping them to secure recruitment into the security services via protocol list. The Assistant Inspector of Immigration was said to have escaped after taking money from his victims who are workers at a private health facility in Ho where he was receiving treatment for stroke.



Wobe is said to have admitted the offence in his police caution statement and pledged to refund the money to his victims.



He was granted a police enquiry bail to seek further treatment for his condition.



Fire officer caught on CCTV shoplifting



An officer of the Ghana National Fire Service in the Upper East Region has been dismissed for misconduct.



Ibrahim Mohammed Alemiakurugo was captured on a Closed-Circuit Television Circuit (CCTV) footage shoplifting and going on to steal a customer’s phone at a supermarket.



The incident is said to have occurred on June 1, 2022, at the shop located on the edge of a road joining the Bolgatanga-Navrongo Highway from the direction of the Upper East Regional Hospital.



In the footage sighted by GhanaWeb, the officer in his service uniform is seen walking into the shop and stopping at one of the counters with powdered breakfast products.



He reaches out for a roll of powdered milk and stuffs it in the back of his trousers after turning around to ensure no one is watching him.



With his untucked uniform covering the loot, the officer moved to the checkout point where another customer was about to pay for his goods. A report to the Upper East Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Anthony Gyasi Boateng, led to the identification of the officer who admitted to the offence.



He returned the phone and the leftover of the milk powder which was sent back to the shop by a team of officers. The fire officers made a payment of Gh¢20:40p for the parts of the stolen products which had been consumed by the officer.



Following a service inquiry into the incident, the officer who was interdicted pending the final outcome of the inquiry was dismissed from the Ghana National Service on July 17, 2022.



The GNFS’ Public Relations Officer in the Upper East Region, DOIII Callistus Nibunu, confirmed the dismissal and expressed disappointment over the conduct of the officer.



Policeman arrested for possessing ‘wee’



In June 2022, a policeman from the Tesano police station in Accra was involved in an accident after he was given a hot chase by some uniformed men.



The policeman, G/Sgt Lotsu Agbeko, who was in charge of his own Blue Black Toyota Corolla, with registration number GC 1069 – 09 failed to stop at a police checkpoint.



The injured policeman was alleged to have been transporting dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.



The accident, which happened around the Kpeve mountains, saw the suspected policeman sustain injuries to his left hand.



“The above police officer was transporting the suspected Indian hemp from Have direction and failed to stop at Have police barrier when signalled by personnel on duty to do so. He attempted to escape but was given a hot chase by the personnel. On reaching a section of the road on Kpeve Mountain, he was involved in an accident and had a fracture on his left hand. 84 parcels of compressed dried leaves [were] found in his car boot,” police said in a statement.



Police assured of further investigations into the matter and will update the public on further developments.



