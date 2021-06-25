Three reported missing in Kumasi flood – NADMO

Regional News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ashanti Regional Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Kwabena Nsenkyire, has disclosed three persons have gone missing following Thursday’s downpour in Kumasi.



Speaking on 3FM’s Midday News, he said the team is still on an assessment of the extent of damage caused by the rain which claimed a life but that they keep receiving bad news.



“We’ve got information of one of our victim, Bernard Sapem 70 years, just move from Accra to Kumasi three days ago and they live around Soko bridge. The information was that when it started raining he tried to cross a certain bridge unfortunately he slipped and fell into the bridge”, he explained the circumstances under which one of the people got missing.



He said it is early days yet to declare them dead.



“Actually since we haven’t recover the bodies, we can’t ascertain, we can’t confirm the number of bodies. Three people are missing”, he clarified.



Mr. Nsenkyire also spoke to Komla Adom on TV3 Midday where he gave an account of what has been reported to his outfit so far and the state of their rescue operations.