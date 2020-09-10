Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Three persons remanded into custody for robbery

The suspects robbed their victim off his phones and money

The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded three persons into police custody for robbery at Nkrumah in the Atwima Mponua District.



Musthapha Ahmed 23, Alhassan Saani 20 and Anthony Sabia 27, were said to have attacked and robbed their victim in a bush on the Nkrumah-Amaadaa feeder road.



Their pleas were not taken and would re-appear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on September 21, this year.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the suspects and the complainant resided at Nkrumah.



He said on September 03 this year, the suspects armed with pistols and cutlasses hid themselves in a bush along the Nkrumah-Amaadaa road.



DSP Dalmeida said when the complainant got to the spot, the suspects attacked and robbed him of his iPhone valued at GH¢1,000, tecno phone valued at GH¢430, an unspecified amount of money and other items.



The prosecution said the complainant managed to escape from the suspects and made a report to the Nyinahin police, who arrested them with the help of the youth of Nkrumah.



DSP Dalmeida said Ahmed and Saani admitted the offence in their caution statement and mentioned Sabia as the one who hired them to rob the complainant.



He said they were charged and brought before the court.

