Three persons remanded for allegedly causing unlawful damage

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded three persons into police custody for alleged conspiracy to commit crime, to wit, causing unlawful damage.



Ishmael Ashitey Oko, 33, Mechanic, Joseph Armah Ashai, 30, Fisherman and Daniel Armah Ashai, 34, Fisherman, were also charged with causing unlawful damage which they denied.



They will make their next appearance on May 18, 2022.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiagbor told the Court presided over by Mr Prosper Due-Love Gomashie that the complainant, Clement Osekre, was a Fashion Designer.



The Prosecution said both the complainant and the accused persons resided at Teshie.



Chief Inspector Ahiagbor said on August 5, 2021, whilst the natives of Teshie were celebrating their Homowo festival, the accused persons, with the help of others threatened to set the ancestral home of Clement Osekre “Agbawe Kotoko We” ablaze and also butcher him.



The Prosecution said the accused persons made this statement of threat, in the presence of one Emmanuel Osekre, a witness in this case.



Police Chief Inspector Ahiagbor said that the said witness, after having the information, quickly contacted Clement Osekre and briefed him about the eminent threat on his life and property.



The Prosecution said Clement Osekre on receipt of the information, relayed same to the family elders.



Police Chief Inspector Ahiagbor said in the evening of the same day, Leticia Osekre Tsotsoo, a witness in this case, was in the “Agbawe Kotoko” house when the accused persons and their accomplices came in with bottles filled with petrol and assorted implements.



The Prosecution said they chased her out of the house and set the house ablaze, causing damage to it and its contents.



On September 20, 2021, a complaint was lodged with the Nungua Police and the accused persons were subsequently arrested.



After the investigations, the accused persons were charged with the offence and arraigned, whilst efforts were being made to arrest the other accomplices.