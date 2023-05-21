Three persons burnt to death in an accident

General News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Three persons have been reportedly burnt to death in an accident at Bono Manso in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region.



Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred at 11 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023.



The accident involved a Kia Granbird bus with registration number AK 285-22 from the north carrying an unspecified number of passengers and a caravan vehicle with registration number AS 4766 loaded with several cans and bottles of Malta Guinness products from Accra heading north.



DOIII Henry Eshun, the Commander of the Techiman Municipal Fire Service, stated that three people were killed by fire and that 23 others were injured to varying degrees.



He added that 11 of the injured are currently being treated at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, while 12 are being treated at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital.



DOIII Henry Eshun stated that investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing.