Three newly installed Muslim chiefs, others inducted into Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council

Regional News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: Prosper Agbenyega, Contributor

The Zongo Chief and President of Gomoa Akyempim Council of Zongo Chiefs, Seriki Tahirou Zaaki has brought three newly installed Muslim Chiefs before the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council for their induction.



The three inducted Chiefs were Kassim Baba - Gomoa Akyempim Yoruba Chief, Nai Oba Abdul Salem - Gomoa Dominase Muslim Chief, and Imam Tajudeen Gyaragari - Gomoa Akyempim Chief Imam.



The induction ceremony which was carried out over the weekend by the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Akyempim and President of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, saw the induction of other ten (10) chiefs under the Akyempin Stool.



Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II performed the necessary traditional rites to fully accept and induct thirteen (13) sub-chiefs into the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council.



By this spectacular rite of induction of these Chiefs who before their induction were enstooled as Chiefs in their Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II and the Gomoa Akyempim Stool.



After the induction ceremony, the overlord of Gomoa Akyempim admonished the newly inducted Muslim Chiefs to help champion harmony between Muslims and Non-Muslims



He further stressed that the induction ceremony was not just for fancy but it is to further deepen the cordial relationship that exists between the two religions.



Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II urged them to do everything possible within their power to raise the development status of the Gomoa Akyempim area so that investors would be attracted to the area.



In an interview with the media, Kassim Baba, Yoruba Chief of Gomoa Akyempim promised to champion developmental projects such as boreholes, Building of Schools, Markets, Toilets, and Clinics among others.



He recalled that prior to his induction, he had begun with some works already, citing granting accommodation to the recently evacuated onion sellers, a move which was spearheaded to relocate these onion sellers from Agbobooshie a suburb of Greater Accra to come and occupy a spacious area within the Gomoa Akyempim area in the Central Region.



He reiterated his allegiance to Obirifo saying "I will heed to Obirifo's call anytime the Overlord of Gomoa Akyempim calls."



Also, Nai Oba Abdul Salem the Gomoa Dominase Muslim Chief promised to bring total development to his area.



According to him, he has begun lots of projects in his community and hopes that with this induction, he is clothed with much responsibility to do more for his people.



Imam Tajudeen Gyaragari on his part prayed for peace and unity among Muslims and Christians and urged all to live in harmony as that is the only guiding principle that will foster development.



Gracing the occasion was the Yoruba King of Centra Region, Nai Oba Abdul Salem Adeniyi Amoo Saka.



In an interview, he seized the opportunity to advise the newly inducted chiefs not to relent on their promises of owing allegiance to Obirifo Ahunako II.



He again urged them to contribute their quota towards the development of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional area to the benefit of generations yet unborn.



Nai Saka advised the Muslim youths to desist from actions that could lead to chaotic situations and violence as they prepare for the upcoming Idle Ada festival.



He also asked for God's continued blessings and long life for the overlord of Gomoa Akyempim.